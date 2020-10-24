Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    KHL: HC Barys to sign Canadian forward

    24 October 2020, 13:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Canadian forward Phil Varone is expected to sign a contract with HC Barys and continue his sports career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Barys head coach Yuri Mikhailis reportedly told Sports.kz correspondent that the Canadian forward will sign with the Nur-Sultan-based hockey club until the end of this season.

    The 29-year-old Canadian played for many NHL and AHL clubs, namely Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events