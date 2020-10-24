Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

KHL: HC Barys to sign Canadian forward

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 October 2020, 13:49
KHL: HC Barys to sign Canadian forward

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Canadian forward Phil Varone is expected to sign a contract with HC Barys and continue his sports career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Barys head coach Yuri Mikhailis reportedly told Sports.kz correspondent that the Canadian forward will sign with the Nur-Sultan-based hockey club until the end of this season.

The 29-year-old Canadian played for many NHL and AHL clubs, namely Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece