KHL: HC Barys to sign Canadian forward

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Canadian forward Phil Varone is expected to sign a contract with HC Barys and continue his sports career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Barys head coach Yuri Mikhailis reportedly told Sports.kz correspondent that the Canadian forward will sign with the Nur-Sultan-based hockey club until the end of this season.

The 29-year-old Canadian played for many NHL and AHL clubs, namely Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.