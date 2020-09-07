Go to the main site
    KHL: HC Barys to clash with CSKA Moscow

    7 September 2020, 14:02

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – HC Barys will play their final match of the first away series of the season in Moscow. The Nur-Sultan-based team will clash with HC CSKA Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After losing to Dinamo Minsk 4:5 in overtime on Saturday Barys players are hungry for victory. Darren Dietz, Roman Starchenko, Anton Sagadeyev and Nikita Mikhailis all scored for Barys in Minsk, however, it did not help the Kazakh squad seal the victory.

    Barys vs. CSKA match is scheduled to start tonight at 22:30 pm Nur-Sultan time. It will be held at the CSKA Arena in the Russian capital. QazSport TV channel is set to air the match live.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

