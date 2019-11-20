Go to the main site
    KHL: HC Barys snatched victory from HC Avtomobilist

    20 November 2019, 08:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys defeated HC Avtomobilist of Russia’s Yekaterinburg within the KHL regular season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The match was held in Nur-Sultan and ended with a score of 3: 2.

    Barys will continue the home series. On Friday, November 22, it will face Ak Bars of Tatarstan. The game will begin at 07:30 p.m., Nur-Sultan time.

    The match will carry out a charity auction in support of an 18yo goalkeeper Vilen Prokofiev, part of Barys family, who was diagnosed with ‘Ewing sarcoma’ (bone cancer).

    It is worth noting that Barys is fourth in the Eastern Conference having 35 points, Avtomobilist has 31 points and is on ninth place out of twelve.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Charity Hockey
