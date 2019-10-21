Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KHL: HC Barys outplays HC Vityaz in home match

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 October 2019, 08:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Within the Kontinental Hockey League HC Barys has hosted HC Vityaz of Podolsk (Russia), Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

After two defeats in overtime HC Barys secured victory over HC Vityaz. In the first minute of the play the Russians opened the score with the efforts of Alexander Semin. Soon Anton Sagadeyev equaled the score. Semin managed to deliver a second goal to Barys cage. Fortunately, Dustin Boyd of Barys, who had returned to the rink after the injury, tied the score 2:2.

During an overtime Dustin Boyd gave his team a much needed 3:2 lead sealing the fate of the match.

On October 22 Barys will play an away match against Dynamo (Minsk).

Kazakhstan   Hockey  
