KHL: HC Barys crash HC Salavat Yulayev

Alzhanova Raushan
15 January 2020, 07:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The match of HC Barys and HC Salavat Yulayev of Ufa, Bashkortostan – Russian Federation, has ended with a score of 5: 3, Kazinform reports citing the official website of HC Barys.

Thus, HC Barys will close its home match series on Thursday with a game against HC Metallurg of Russia’s Magnitogorsk. The match will start at 7:30 p.m., Barys Arena.

«Barys» - «Salavat Yulayev» - 5: 3 (2: 1, 1: 1, 2: 1)

1: 0 Boyd (Blacker) 4:41

1: 1 Kartaev (Omark, Semenov) 8:11

2: 1 Boyd (Akolzin, Okhtamaa) 14:13

3: 1 Shestakov (Valk, Shalapov) 26:28

3: 2 Kadeikin (Lisovets) 27:28 GM

3: 3 Solodukhin (Zharkov) 42:29

4: 3 Shestakov (Mikhailis, Shalapov) 55:33

5: 3 Okhtamaa (Gurkov, Petukhov) 56:22

Goalkeepers: Karlsson - Kareyev (00: 00-26: 28), Metsola.


Kazakhstan   Hockey  
