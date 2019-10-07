Go to the main site
    KHL: Eric Tangradi’s hat trick leads Barys to smashing win over Severstal

    7 October 2019, 08:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of Kontinental Hockey League, Barys has played against Severstal of Cherepovets (Russia), Kazinform reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

    The home match of the regular championship KHL was held in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    By the third minute of the game Curtis Valk and Eric Tangradi started the winning streak making it 2:0. At the start of the second period Roman Starchenko and Adam Liska narrowed the gap.

    In the third part of the game Eric Tangradi made a hat-trick leading Barys to smashing win over Severstal; 5: 1.

    Barys earned 18 points and remained on the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference. HC Severstal lags behind at the 10th place with 13 points.

    It should be noted that Barys is having an away match on October 9 with Ufa's Salavat Yulayev.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
