KHL: Barys wins Chernyshev Division ahead of schedule

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys of Nur-Sultan has won the Chernyshev Division ahead of schedule and gained second place in the Eastern Conference, Kazinform reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

HC Avangard of Russia’s Omsk lost to HC Avtomobilist, Omsk, in the home match of the regular season, 2-4. Thus, Avangard lost its chance to get ahead of Barys.

Despite the result of the upcoming away game between Kazakhstan’s club and HC Amur of Khabarovsk, which will be held on February 26, HC Barys has become the winner of the Chernyshev Division and secured the second line in the Eastern Conference.

Note that HC Avangard took third place in the Eastern Conference, while HC Motorist - fourth.



