Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    KHL: Barys surprise HC Admiral in an away match

    24 February 2020, 16:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys surprised Admiral with a 3:1 defeat in an away match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Russian side were the favorites of the encounter after winning three out of three matches against Barys this season.

    It is worth mentioning that Barys players scored all three goals in the first minutes of the match. Valery Orekhov, Pavel Akolzin and Yegor Petukhov netted their respective pucks.

    Konstantin Glazachev of Admiral scored the only goal for the hosts.

    Barys will face off with HC Amur in Khabarovsk on February 24.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events