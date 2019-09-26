Go to the main site
    KHL: Barys secures victory over Metallurg

    26 September 2019, 07:35

    MAGNITOGORSK. KAZINFORM - HC Barys defeated HC Metallurg of Magnitogorsk, Russia, in the away match of the regular season of the KHL 2019/20, Kazinform reports citing Barys press service.

    Barys opened a short away series for the Eastern Conference in the city of Magnitogorsk. After two matches in Almaty, Dustin Boyd and Valery Orekhov joined Viktor Svedberg in the list of injured players. On the other hand Darren Dietz and Curtis Valk reunited with the team. Pavel Akolzin missed the match due to disqualification.

    Metallurg - Barys - 1: 3 (0: 1, 1: 0, 0: 2)

    0: 1 Blacker (Shevchenko) 03:06

    1: 1 Dorofeyev (Postma) 22:17

    1: 2 Mikhailis (Dietz, Starchenko) 50:32

    1: 3 Starchenko (Pasquale) 51:33

    Goalkeepers: Koshechkin - Pasquale

    Metallurg Arena: 5,249 viewers

    On Friday, September 27 HC Barys faces HC Tractor in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

