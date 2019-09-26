Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

KHL: Barys secures victory over Metallurg

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 September 2019, 07:35
KHL: Barys secures victory over Metallurg

MAGNITOGORSK. KAZINFORM - HC Barys defeated HC Metallurg of Magnitogorsk, Russia, in the away match of the regular season of the KHL 2019/20, Kazinform reports citing Barys press service.

Barys opened a short away series for the Eastern Conference in the city of Magnitogorsk. After two matches in Almaty, Dustin Boyd and Valery Orekhov joined Viktor Svedberg in the list of injured players. On the other hand Darren Dietz and Curtis Valk reunited with the team. Pavel Akolzin missed the match due to disqualification.

Metallurg - Barys - 1: 3 (0: 1, 1: 0, 0: 2)

0: 1 Blacker (Shevchenko) 03:06

1: 1 Dorofeyev (Postma) 22:17

1: 2 Mikhailis (Dietz, Starchenko) 50:32

1: 3 Starchenko (Pasquale) 51:33

Goalkeepers: Koshechkin - Pasquale

Metallurg Arena: 5,249 viewers

On Friday, September 27 HC Barys faces HC Tractor in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece