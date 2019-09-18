Go to the main site
    KHL: Barys secures shutout win over Spartak

    18 September 2019, 09:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Barys» of Nur-Sultan has received «Spartak» of Moscow in the city of Almaty within the framework of KHL, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    During the scoreless first period of the match the hockey players broke the gates.

    The second period has brought «Barys» three goals. Dustin Boyd scored the first goal for «Barys». The second goal was made by his teammate Corban Knight. Twenty minutes before the end Boyd made the game-winning goal. In the end of the game devotees of hockey enjoyed showy combat.

    As a result «Barys» defeated «Spartak», 3:0.

    It bears to remind that on September 20 «Barys» is facing «Traktor» of Chelyabinsk (Russia).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Hockey
