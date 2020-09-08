KHL: Barys lost to CSKA Moscow in away match

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The Nur-Sultan-based hockey club Barys lost to HC CSKA Moscow in the away match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match between Barys and CSKA Moscow taken place in Moscow ended with a 3:1 victory of CSKA Moscow. Maxim Mamin and Andrey Svetlakov scored two goals for CSKA Moscow in three minutes of the first period , against one goal scored by Nikita Mikhailis for Barys. In the second period, Anton Slepyshev scored one more goal for CSKA Moscow.

Kazakhstan’s Barys is to clash with China’s Kunlun Red Star on September 10 in the capital Nur-Sultan.



