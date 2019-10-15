Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    KHL: Barys lost third consecutive match to Admiral

    15 October 2019, 09:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - HC Barys has hosted HC Admiral of Vladivostok in the city of Nur-Sultan within the Kontinental Hockey League, Sports.kz reports.

    The teams have already met twice this season and both times the Russian club won confident victories. The third match was very complicated as the first two periods were left without goals.

    The game went into overtime where Martin Bakos made the victorious goal.

    Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) - Admiral (Vladivostok, Russia) 0: 1.

    On October 16 Barys will host Dynamo of Riga.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events