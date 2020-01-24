KHL: Barys lose to SKA, retain 3rd spot in the East

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys lost to SKA 4:7 in an away match in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Thursday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

However, it was one of the most resultative matches for Barys this season. The hosts and the guests scored 11 pucks compared to 8 goals in the previous Barys vs. SKA match and 8 goals in Barys – Salavat Yulayev match.

After 51 matches, Barys is ranked 3rd in the KHL Eastern Conference with 67 points.

Andrei Skabelka’s side will clash with HC Salavat Yulayev in Ufa tomorrow.