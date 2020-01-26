Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    KHL: Barys lose on road again

    26 January 2020, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys were stunned by Salavat Yulayev 2:5 in an away match in Ufa, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The hosts snatched the initiative since the first minutes of the first period by scoring two goals.

    Ohtamaa Atte of Barys netted a puck in the 32nd minute in the second stanza. But it didn’t help the Kazakh men close the gap, because Alexander Kadeikin of Salavat Yulayev gave the hosts the 3:1 lead minutes later. Barys forward Roman Starchenko responded with a goal scoring the second and the last goal for Andrei Skabelka’s side in the match.

    Hartikainen and Soshnikov scored their respective goals for the hosting team deciding the fate of the match.

    Barys will have another away match this week against HC Avtomobilist in Yekaterinburg.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events