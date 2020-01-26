KHL: Barys lose on road again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys were stunned by Salavat Yulayev 2:5 in an away match in Ufa, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The hosts snatched the initiative since the first minutes of the first period by scoring two goals.

Ohtamaa Atte of Barys netted a puck in the 32nd minute in the second stanza. But it didn’t help the Kazakh men close the gap, because Alexander Kadeikin of Salavat Yulayev gave the hosts the 3:1 lead minutes later. Barys forward Roman Starchenko responded with a goal scoring the second and the last goal for Andrei Skabelka’s side in the match.

Hartikainen and Soshnikov scored their respective goals for the hosting team deciding the fate of the match.

Barys will have another away match this week against HC Avtomobilist in Yekaterinburg.



