    KHL: Barys finally end losing streak

    27 November 2019, 08:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – After losing in 14 matches in a row, HC Barys finally ended their losing streak in an away game against HC Metallurg in Magnitogorsk, Russia on Tuesday, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Although Sergei Mozyakin of Metallurg opened the score, Pavel Akolzin of the Kazakh squad managed to tie it in the second period. The third period was goalless.

    Barys forward Linus Videll gave the team a much needed 2:1 lead in overtime.

    On November 28, Barys will clash with HC Avtomobilist in another away match.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Hockey
