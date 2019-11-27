Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

KHL: Barys finally end losing streak

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 November 2019, 08:30
KHL: Barys finally end losing streak

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – After losing in 14 matches in a row, HC Barys finally ended their losing streak in an away game against HC Metallurg in Magnitogorsk, Russia on Tuesday, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Although Sergei Mozyakin of Metallurg opened the score, Pavel Akolzin of the Kazakh squad managed to tie it in the second period. The third period was goalless.

Barys forward Linus Videll gave the team a much needed 2:1 lead in overtime.

On November 28, Barys will clash with HC Avtomobilist in another away match.

Sport   Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece