KHL: Barys extend their winning streak

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys extended their winning streak up to four games in an away match against HC Vityaz based in Moscow Region on Friday night, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Andrei Skabelka’s side crashed Vityaz 5:2.

The hosts opened the score with a power play goal from Jakub Jerabek. Corban Khight of Barys tied the score in the 18th minute of the match.

Curtis Valk and Linus Videll gave Barys a 3-1 lead with their respective goals in the 24th minute and 32nd minute. Another goal from Barys forward Dmitry Shevchenko in the 39th minute widened the gap.

An even strength goal from Svyatoslav Grebenshchikov didn’t help Vityaz much, because Videll assisted by Valk and Knight netted his second goal of the match and 5th for Barys in the 53rd minute.

Barys will play their next match against HC Spartak in Moscow on Sunday, December 22.

Photo: www.hcbarys.kz