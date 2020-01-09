KHL: Barys devastate Neftekhimik on road

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2020, 07:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys stunned HC Neftekhimik in an away match on Wednesday in Nizhnekamsk, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Barys were determined to win after two defeats from HC Avangard Omsk and HC Dinamo Riga.

The first period was goalless, however, Barys snatched the initiative in the second stanza as Darren Dietz, Arkady Shestakov and Atte Ohtamaa each netted their pucks.

In the third period Corban Knight and Nikita Mikhailis scored their respective goals. Arsen Khisamutdinov was the only scorer for Neftekhimik.

Andrei Skabelka’s side will face Avangard once again on January 11 at the Kazakh capital.


Photo: www.hcbarys.kz


