    KHL: Barys defeats Salavat Yulaev in away match

    10 October 2019, 12:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the Kontinental Hockey League Astana Barys has played an away match with Ufa's Salavat Yulayev, Kazinform reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

    In the first period Darren Dietz scored one goal. During the second period the Russians equaled the score by the efforts of Sakari Manninen. Everything had to be decided in the third part of the game. Thus, at 45th minute Curtis Valk made a victory goal, 2: 1.

    «Salavat Yulaev» (Ufa, Russia) - «Barys» (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 1: 2.

    October 11 Barys is having an away match with Siberia of Novosibirsk, Russia.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Hockey
