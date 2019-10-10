Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

KHL: Barys defeats Salavat Yulaev in away match

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 October 2019, 12:39
KHL: Barys defeats Salavat Yulaev in away match

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the Kontinental Hockey League Astana Barys has played an away match with Ufa's Salavat Yulayev, Kazinform reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

In the first period Darren Dietz scored one goal. During the second period the Russians equaled the score by the efforts of Sakari Manninen. Everything had to be decided in the third part of the game. Thus, at 45th minute Curtis Valk made a victory goal, 2: 1.

«Salavat Yulaev» (Ufa, Russia) - «Barys» (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 1: 2.

October 11 Barys is having an away match with Siberia of Novosibirsk, Russia.

Kazakhstan   Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece