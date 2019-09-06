Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    KHL: Barys defeats Russian Amur in home match

    6 September 2019, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Barys Hockey Club got the first win of a new season of the Kontinental Hockey League defeating HC Amur Khabarovsk. The Nur-Sultan-based club hosted Amur in the second home match, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    The visitors scored the first goal (Tomáš Zohorna).

    Anton Sagadeyev and Alexey Mavlykov of the Kazakh side were accurate in scoring. Then Amur’s Igor Rudenkov tied the score.

    In the middle of the third period Corban Knight scored the decisive goal. Thus, Barys defeated Amur, 3:2.

    It should be noted that Barys is starting its four-game roadie with the first stop in China.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Sport Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events