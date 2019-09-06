Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KHL: Barys defeats Russian Amur in home match

Alzhanova Raushan
6 September 2019, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Barys Hockey Club got the first win of a new season of the Kontinental Hockey League defeating HC Amur Khabarovsk. The Nur-Sultan-based club hosted Amur in the second home match, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The visitors scored the first goal (Tomáš Zohorna).

Anton Sagadeyev and Alexey Mavlykov of the Kazakh side were accurate in scoring. Then Amur’s Igor Rudenkov tied the score.

In the middle of the third period Corban Knight scored the decisive goal. Thus, Barys defeated Amur, 3:2.

It should be noted that Barys is starting its four-game roadie with the first stop in China.


