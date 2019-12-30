Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KHL: Barys defeats Russia’s Avtomobilist

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
30 December 2019, 07:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys defeats HC Avtomobilist of Russia’s Yekaterinburg in a home match of the regular championship KHL, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kirill Panyukov put Barys on the scoreboard. In some minutes Artem Gareyev equaled the score. The first period was finished by second goal of Roman Starchenko.

Starchenko brought the third goal for the Kazakh club.

Barys's forward Nikita Mikhaylis and Nigel Dawes netted two goals for the Kazakh team.

HC Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) – HC Avtomobilist (Yekaterinburg, Russia)

4:2 (2:1, 2:1, 0:0)


Photo credit: www.hcbarys.kz
