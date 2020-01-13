Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KHL: Barys defeat Lokomotiv in overtime

Alzhanova Raushan
13 January 2020, 08:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the second match of HC Barys home series the team hosted HC Lokomotiv of Yaroslavl, Kazinform reported citing the club’s official website.

After the match with Avangard, the coaching staff made a number of changes to the team’s composition. Thus, Henrik Karlsson took the place at the gate, Dmitry Gurkov and Kirill Panyukov played instead of Alikhan Assetov and Yegor Petukhov.

The starting period was left to the hosts who scored two goals. In the middle of the period Nikita Mikhailis scored his fourth goal in a week. A second before the siren Corban Knight scored another goal. However, in the second part of the game Lander and Rafikov of HC Lokomotiv scored two goals. Dustin Boyd brought another goal to Barys. A goal made by Stéphane Da Costa restored the starting position at the beginning of the third twenty-minute.

Barys continues the home series and will host Salavat Yulaev of Russia’s Ufa on Tuesday. The match starts at 7:30 p.m.

Barys - Lokomotiv - 4: 3 (2: 0, 1: 2, 0: 1, 1: 0)


Kazakhstan   Hockey  
