Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    KHL: Barys celebrate 2nd win after ending losing streak

    29 November 2019, 08:59

    YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM – HC Barys crashed Avtomobilist 2:1 in an away game in Yekaterinburg, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Andrei Skabelka’s side opened the score 18 minutes into the first period. Arkady Shestakov put Barys on the scoreboard with assists from Nikita Mikhailis and Valery Orekhov.

    Avtomobilist’s Yefim Gurkin tied the in the third period. However, Barys was stronger in the overtime as Linus Videll netted the second goal.

    On December 1, Barys will face off with Dinamo Minsk at the Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events