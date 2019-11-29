KHL: Barys celebrate 2nd win after ending losing streak

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM – HC Barys crashed Avtomobilist 2:1 in an away game in Yekaterinburg, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Andrei Skabelka’s side opened the score 18 minutes into the first period. Arkady Shestakov put Barys on the scoreboard with assists from Nikita Mikhailis and Valery Orekhov.

Avtomobilist’s Yefim Gurkin tied the in the third period. However, Barys was stronger in the overtime as Linus Videll netted the second goal.

On December 1, Barys will face off with Dinamo Minsk at the Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital.