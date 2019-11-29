Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

KHL: Barys celebrate 2nd win after ending losing streak

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 November 2019, 08:59
KHL: Barys celebrate 2nd win after ending losing streak

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM – HC Barys crashed Avtomobilist 2:1 in an away game in Yekaterinburg, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Andrei Skabelka’s side opened the score 18 minutes into the first period. Arkady Shestakov put Barys on the scoreboard with assists from Nikita Mikhailis and Valery Orekhov.

Avtomobilist’s Yefim Gurkin tied the in the third period. However, Barys was stronger in the overtime as Linus Videll netted the second goal.

On December 1, Barys will face off with Dinamo Minsk at the Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital.

Sport   Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece