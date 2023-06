KHL: Ak Bars crash HC Barys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Russia’s Ak Bars devastated HC Barys in the Kazakh capital on Friday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Russian side defeated the Nur-Sultan- based club 5:1. Barys’ newcomer defenseman Atte Ohtamaa scored the only goal for the Kazakh team in the final period.

On Sunday Barys will host HC Amur in another home game.