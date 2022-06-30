Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Khiva chosen as OIC City of Tourism for 2024

    30 June 2022, 09:25

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM At the 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Uzbek city of Khiva was chosen as the City of Tourism for 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan informed, the members of the OIC recognized the reforms conducted in the country’s tourism sector, namely the simplification of the visa regime, preservation of cultural heritage, and landscaping of historical cities, as the key factors for victory.

    «Khiva is planning to organize and host high-level meetings of the OIC ministers of tourism and heads of tourism administrations, scientific and research conferences, workshops, photo exhibitions, art expositions which will help unleash the potential of pilgrimage tourism,» head of the Uzbek delegation, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov said.

    Five cities vied for the title of the Islamic world’s tourism capital. They are Abu Dhabi (UAE), Şanlıurfa (Türkiye), Lagos (Nigeria), Dushanbe (Tajikistan), and Khiva (Uzbekistan).

    The Turkish city of Şanlıurfa became the OIC City of Tourism for 2023.


    Foto: abc-tourism.uz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Tourism OIC Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan