Khazret Sultan Mosque to pray for mass riots victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Khazret Sultan Mosque is expected to hold the Holy Quran Recitation Ceremony to pray for soldiers and civilians killed in the tragic events in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony is set to take place at 01:00 p.m.

Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nuryzbai kazhy Taganuly is expected to recite Quran to honour the victims.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan declared January 10 as the national day of mourning.

