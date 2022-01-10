Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Khazret Sultan Mosque to pray for mass riots victims

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2022, 11:05
Khazret Sultan Mosque to pray for mass riots victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Khazret Sultan Mosque is expected to hold the Holy Quran Recitation Ceremony to pray for soldiers and civilians killed in the tragic events in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Today the Khazret Sultan Mosque is expected to hold the Holy Quran Recitation Ceremony to pray for soldiers and civilians killed in the tragic events in Kazakhstan,

The ceremony is set to take place at 01:00 p.m.

Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nuryzbai kazhy Taganuly is expected to recite Quran to honour the victims.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan declared January 10 as the national day of mourning.

For more details contact 8 775 144 04 31.


Religion   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia