Khalyk Arena turned into COVID-19 hospital once again receives patients in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2021, 11:34
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Khalyk Arena Sports Complex, converted into a COVID-19 facility, began to receive patients starting from today in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Almaty city, Khalyk Arena receives patients with moderate COVID-19, with 18 already being treated as of this morning. The decision was made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

1,000 beds have been rolled out at the sports complex.

The Complex is said to be outfitted with all necessary equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

Almaty city has reported 526 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, with the city placed in the «red zone» for COVID-19.


