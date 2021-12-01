Khabar TV Channel to screen ‘Treasures of Independence’ documentary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Khabar TV Channel will air a documentary ‘Treasures of Independence’ dated to the Day of the First President and the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform reports.

The film focuses on unique moments from Kazakhstan’s modern history. The history of Kazakhstan’s Independence is shown through the lens of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s achievements and foreign awards.

Many foreign statesmen and religious leaders, namely Dmitry Medvedev, Romano Prodi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Sergey Lavrov and others share their thoughts on First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s life and activity.

The documentary will air today, December 1, on Khabar TV Channel at 18:00 pm Nur-Sultan time and on Khabar 24 TV Channel at 22:05 pm Nur-Sultan time.





