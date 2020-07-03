Khabar TV channel to release documentary about Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Khabar TV channel has prepared a documentary about First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as the latter celebrates his birthday on July 6, Kazinform reports.

The film's preview can be found on the official Instagram account of Elbasy's press service.

In an interview with journalist Aigul Adilova, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that a change of power is not so easy. It can bring upheavals or even riots.

The documetnary will also touch upon the coronavirus pandemic in Kazakhstan.

According to Elbasy, countries with strong vertical power could easily manage the pandemic. He also mentioned the importance of quick and firm decisions to battle the novel virus.

The documentary's translation into English reads Next generations will be better. It will be broadcast on Khabar TV channel on July 6 at 09.40pm local time.



