Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Khabar TV channel to release documentary about Elbasy

    3 July 2020, 19:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Khabar TV channel has prepared a documentary about First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as the latter celebrates his birthday on July 6, Kazinform reports.

    The film's preview can be found on the official Instagram account of Elbasy's press service.

    In an interview with journalist Aigul Adilova, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that a change of power is not so easy. It can bring upheavals or even riots.

    The documetnary will also touch upon the coronavirus pandemic in Kazakhstan.

    According to Elbasy, countries with strong vertical power could easily manage the pandemic. He also mentioned the importance of quick and firm decisions to battle the novel virus.

    The documentary's translation into English reads Next generations will be better. It will be broadcast on Khabar TV channel on July 6 at 09.40pm local time.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    3 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    4 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    5 Wildfire contained in Abai region