    Khabar TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    11 June 2021, 10:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Khabar Agency will broadcast a two-part documentary film Preodoleniye (Overcoming) about the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    The first part features interesting facts from the biography of the Head of State. The second one is about the efficiency of the political activities and merits of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the international arena.

    The first part of the documentary will be aired on June 11 at 09:30 p.m., the second part on June 12 at 10:00 p.m. with a re-run the next day, on June 13 at 10:00 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

