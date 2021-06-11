Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Khabar TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 June 2021, 10:43
Khabar TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Khabar Agency will broadcast a two-part documentary film Preodoleniye (Overcoming) about the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

The first part features interesting facts from the biography of the Head of State. The second one is about the efficiency of the political activities and merits of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the international arena.

The first part of the documentary will be aired on June 11 at 09:30 p.m., the second part on June 12 at 10:00 p.m. with a re-run the next day, on June 13 at 10:00 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.


President of Kazakhstan    Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires