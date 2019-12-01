Khabar TV channel features

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The documentary film «The very First day» will be featured on Khabar TV channel at 01 p.m., Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

At its plenary session as of December 10, 2011 the Kazakh Senate adopted the law «On amendments to the law «On holidays in Kazakhstan». The Day of the First President was established to mark and recognize the distinguished merits of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the country. On December 1, 1991 Nursultan Nazarbayev was re-elected as the President of the Kazakh SSR at the first nationwide elections. This historic event gave occasion to choosing December 1 as the Day of the first President.

The holiday has been celebrated since 2012.