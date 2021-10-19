Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Khabar to air 5th episode of documentary about Elbasy

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 October 2021, 11:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fifth episode of the Strokes to the Portrait. Revelation documentary film about First President of Kazkahstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is to be aired on October 21 at 9:30 pm on Khabar TV channel, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai.

According to Elbasy’s Press Secretary the film Strokes to the Portrait. Revelation, which is the fifth episode of the documentary project by Aigul Adilova and the Press Service of Elbasy carried out with the support from the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund, will be aired on October 21 at 9:30 pm on Khabar TV channel.


