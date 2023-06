Khabar Agency to broadcast TV election debates of political parties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Khabar Agency will broadcast TV election debates of political parties,» member of the Central Election Comission of Kazakhstan Yerlan Daulbayev said.

Debates will be live broadcast. 80 minutes will be given for TV election debates. All parties will be given the same amount of time. As earlier reported Kazakhstan will host TV debates of political parties on December 30.