Khabar 24 TV Channel awarded 'Tumar' Special Prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s official awarding ceremony of 'Tumar' National Television Awards Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva awarded the Khabar 24 TV Channel a special prize, Kazinform reports.

The Minister stressed that during the state of emergency declared the countrywide due to the pandemic outbreak and quarantine Khabar 24 TV Channel broadcast live for 384 hours around the country and 19 hours abroad. The Minister wholeheartedly congratulated the TV Channel staff.

Director of the TV Channel Alyona Gorbachyova expressed hoped that such prizes, first of all, would symbolize progress in mass media, raising the status of a journalist and providing normal conditions for work in the sphere of mass media. She also expressed gratitude to the team for their professionalism, and courage. She added that journalists do less no important job than medical workers, policemen or military amid crisis.