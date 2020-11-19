Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Keys to new apartments handed to 186 families in Petropavlovsk

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2020, 18:18
Keys to new apartments handed to 186 families in Petropavlovsk

PEROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Two residences for the vulnerable groups of the population have been built in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, 186 families have been handed the keys to flats, including orphans, single-parent families, disabled, veterans of the Afghan war, and those from families with many children.

photo

Notably, a total of 11,000 residents of North Kazakhstan region are to receive new apartments this year, including those from the vulnerable groups of the population as well as from families with many children.

Seven multi-story residences for those in the waiting lists have been constructed in the region’s districts

photo

photo


North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously