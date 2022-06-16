Key laws to be adopted by yearend - President

ULYTAU. KAZINFORM - The referendum allowed the amendments to the Basic Law to come into force, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the first meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Real changes are in anticipation from the people who supported our initiative in the referendum and gave the mandate of trust. It is essential to promptly and fully carry out the constitutional reform. Significant changes are already underway,» said Tokayev.

He went on to recall that he withdrew from the AMANAT party way before the referendum took place, which is now a constitutional norm.

«The Head of State must not be dependent from all political powers. His every action should serve the interests of the country. On June 8, three new regions were created. Their heads were appointed in accordance with the new Constitution. Maslikhat deputies voted for and elected heads out of the candidates proposed by myself. The constitutional changes are to enter our lives in this way, that is, gradually,» said the Head of State.

The Kazakh President pointed out that a lot is ahead for the new Constitution to fully enter into force.

«Over 20 new draft laws are to be developed and adopted. Laws on elections, political parties, and others will be amended. It is very essential for the country's successful upgrading. Adoption of laws requires time, sometimes several months or even half a year. However, the reform should not be delayed. The people need real changes now. Therefore, our deputies need to begin developing key draft laws, which should be submitted to Parliament at the beginning of the autumn session. The key laws have to be adopted by the end of the year. Only then, the comprehensive modernization can be carried out at a high pace,» concluded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.