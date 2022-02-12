Key issues of bilateral relations on agenda of Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister’s visit to U.S.

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM In the course of the negotiations as part of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin’s visit to the U.S., the American partners welcomed Kazakhstan’s adherence to the course of democratic transformation in the country and objective investigation into the events of Tragic January.

The Kazakh diplomat held several meetings with senior officials from the White House, the U.S. Congress, and Department of State, the representatives of USAID, the Chamber of Commerce, international non-governmental organizations, human rights organizations and think tanks, the kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

At the meetings, they discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the prospects for deepening the enhanced strategic partnership, trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, collaboration ensuring international security, as well as strengthening regional cooperation in Central Asia within the C5+1 format. Deputy Minister paid a special attention to various aspects of the comprehensive political and economic reforms agenda in the country. The American counterparts noted the openness of the Kazakh authorities to a meaningful dialogue with the civil society of the country and with the international community.

During the talks with the U.S. Congressmen, agreements were reached to further develop the inter-parliamentary cooperation and intensify the contacts. As part of the meeting with representatives of NGOs, the diplomat emphasized the commitment of the Kazakh authorities to the rule of law in investigating the situation. The United States commended the Kazakh government’s willingness for a meaningful dialog with the civil society to ensure transparency in the investigation of the January events and the effective implementation of the reforms.

As Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Rakhmetullin met with the «LYNC» President Wade Cusack, the President of the Civilizations Exchange & Cooperation Foundation Imam Mohamad Arafat, and the CEO of the National Coalition in Support of Eurasian Jewry Mark Levin. He discussed with them the Kazakh model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and presented invitations to the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for September 2022.

Besides that, during the meeting with Boeing Company management, the parties discussed further cooperation within the framework of the signed Open Skies Agreement.



