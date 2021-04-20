Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Keruen Shopping Mall and Abu Dhabi Plaza to open COVID-19 vaccination rooms

    20 April 2021, 13:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 1,800 people were administered the vaccine against coronavirus infection in the past week at the Mega Silk Way Shopping Mall,» head of the city healthcare department Timur Muratov said.

    The number of vaccination rooms grew from 36 to 100 pursuant to the city Mayor’s tasks in order to broaden vaccination access. Vaccination is open from 08:00 a.m. until 00:00 at primary healthcare facilities, and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. at shopping and entertainment centres, namely Khan Shatyr and Mega Silk Way. Besides, two vaccination zones will open at the Keruen Shopping Mall and Abu Dhabi Plaza. In case of need such zones will unveil at the city hotels. Besides, there are mobile vaccination brigades in city which vaccinate employees at offices.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year