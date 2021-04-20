Keruen Shopping Mall and Abu Dhabi Plaza to open COVID-19 vaccination rooms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 1,800 people were administered the vaccine against coronavirus infection in the past week at the Mega Silk Way Shopping Mall,» head of the city healthcare department Timur Muratov said.

The number of vaccination rooms grew from 36 to 100 pursuant to the city Mayor’s tasks in order to broaden vaccination access. Vaccination is open from 08:00 a.m. until 00:00 at primary healthcare facilities, and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. at shopping and entertainment centres, namely Khan Shatyr and Mega Silk Way. Besides, two vaccination zones will open at the Keruen Shopping Mall and Abu Dhabi Plaza. In case of need such zones will unveil at the city hotels. Besides, there are mobile vaccination brigades in city which vaccinate employees at offices.