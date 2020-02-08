Kcell ordinary shares and GDRs listed on AIX

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange («AIX», «Exchange») is pleased to announce that ordinary shares and global depositary receipts (GDRs) of Kcell JSC («Kcell»), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, have been admitted to the AIX official list effective February 6, 2020, AIFC press service informs.

Secondary trading is expected to start on February 7, 2020. Kcell shares will be traded under (KCEL) ticker with quotation and settlement in KZT and fully fungible between AIX and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, GDRs will be traded under (KCEL.Y) ticker with quotation and settlement in USD and fully fungible between London Stock Exchange and AIX.

CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, noted:

«We are delighted to welcome Kcell to the AIX. The listing of Kcell securities on AIX will allow the Company to diversify its pool of investors and will provide local and foreign investors’ access to trading in both Kcell shares and GDR’s on one market.»

Kaspars Kukelis, the Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Kcell, said:

«With our track record as a listed Company spanning more than seven years, I am proud to announce that Kcell’s securities are now also cross-listed on AIX. This move will enable the Company to diversify and expand its investor base, as well as enhance its stock liquidity.

We continue to adhere to the highest international standards of corporate governance to which we have been committed since our IPO in 2012. This latest development will allow us to create greater value for our customers and our shareholders. I am confident that this cooperation between Kcell and AIX will prove to be a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.»