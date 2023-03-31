Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KazTransOil to boost oil shipment to Germany in April

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2023, 16:44
KazTransOil to boost oil shipment to Germany in April Photo: shutterstock.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – KazTransOil national company plans to transport 100 thousand tons of oil through the Transneft main pipeline system to Germany in April, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

40 thousand tons of Kazakh oil were shipped to Germany, the company said in a statement.

In December last year, KazTransOil requested to transport 1.2mln tons of oil in 2023 through the Transneft main pipeline system to the Adamova zastava oil delivery point to further supply it to Germany.

The transit of oil is to be carried out as part of the agreement reached between Kazakhstan and Russia on June 7, 2002.

Notably, KazTransOil started receiving Kazakh oil set to be supplied to Germany on February 23 this year.


Kazakhstan and Germany   Oil & Gas  
