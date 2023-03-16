Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KazTransOil plans to transit 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March

16 March 2023, 15:49
KazTransOil plans to transit 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March Photo: reuters.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in March KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 25,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan along the route Omsk - Pavlodar - Shymkent - oil loading rack Shagyr (loading at railway tanks).

In 2023, the expected volume of Russian oil transit to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC will make 250, 000 tons, Kazinform quotes the company’s press service.


