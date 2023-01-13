Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023

13 January 2023, 10:54

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazTransOil JSC received confirmation from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation for the transportation of 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil in Q1 2023 through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany, Kazinform reports.

According to the company’s press service, this is stated in the extract of the schedule for the transit of oil from the CIS member states through the territory of the Russian Federation through the system of main oil pipelines, approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. This transit of oil will be carried out within the framework of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.

Earlier, it was reported, that Russia is ready to support the transit of Kazakh oil to Germany.

Kazakhstan may export up to 6 million tons of oil per annum, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said January 11.

Photo: kaztransoil.kz