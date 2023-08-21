KazTransOil JSC observes rise in consolidated revenue in H1 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazTransOil JSC has announced its consolidated revenue for the first half of 2023 which amounted to KZT 136,914.5 million, which is 17.6% higher against the same period in 2022, Kazinform reports.

As the company informed on its website, net profit for the 1st half of 2023 made KZT 20,322.3 million, which is 28.4% higher than in H1 2022.

The company's non-consolidated revenue for H1 2023 amounted to KZT 111,956.8 million, which is 16.8% more than in H1 2022.

Non-consolidated net profit for this year's reporting period reached KZT 8,684.7 million - down by 8.2% than in H1 2022.